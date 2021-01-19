Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Self-caterers will go to the wall unless SNP fix financial support

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting after the trade body representing the self-catering sector has condemned the Scottish Government’s decision to exclude the industry from top-up grant, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“The SNP Government are in danger of undermining the good work it did last year supporting businesses. 

“Expectations have been raised that help was coming but now it seems businesses are getting crumbs off the table.

“It is taking an age for the SNP government to develop the support schemes whilst businesses are desperate for cash to stay afloat.

“First the taxi scheme was found to have deep flaws and now it’s clear the support for self-caterers is leaving them short.  

“The government must gets this sorted before more businesses go to the wall.”

