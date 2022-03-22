Second worst A&E waiting times show the scale of SNP failure

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today urged the Health Secretary to urgently scale up efforts to address the crisis in Scotland's A&E departments. This comes after newly released figures show that only 68.4% of A&E attendees were seen within the 4-hour target, the second worst figure since the crisis began.

Public Health Scotland data for the week ending March 13th shows 2,216 patients waited more than 8 hours to be seen, and 747 waited for more than 12.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

"Under Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf this crisis has not only rumbled on for months with no end in sight, but the fact that we still continue to see new lows week after week truly shows the scale of the SNP's failure to get this crisis under control.

“Even before the anyone had ever heard of Covid-19 our A&E departments had been in crisis, there is no doubt that this is the end result of 15 years of SNP mismanagement, poor workforce planning and a lack of vision. Staff are exhausted and patients are being left waiting in interminable queues.

“The SNP/Green government voted down our staff burnout prevention strategy, and still haven’t responded to our proposals for a health and social care staff assembly. They are watching this crisis get worse and worse without the focus needed to address this crisis.

“NHS patients and staff are in dire need of new hope. The Health Secretary must urgently scale up his efforts to address this crisis in our A&E departments and deliver the immediate radical action that is so needed.”