Screening restart must be “swift and safe”

Responding to the news that the breast cancer screening programme is to restart, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“The resumption of breast cancer screening is extremely good news.

“It is incredibly important that we start up all screening as swiftly and safely as possible.

"Those who receive a distressing cancer diagnosis need to get treated quickly and receive the full package of support.

“The legacy of this pandemic means the NHS is going to be playing catch up on screenings and important appointments for months or years. The Scottish Government must ensure the resources necessary to clear the backlog are available.”