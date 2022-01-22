Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Scrap testing of 4 and 5 years olds and spend the money on air filters

Posted by Media Team

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie has today called for the Scottish Government to scrap testing of pupils in P1 and spend the money on air filters for classrooms instead. 

His call comes as a letter to the Scottish Parliament’s education committee revealed that a new contractor has been brought on board to deliver Scotland's standardised national assessments in literacy and numeracy, with the cost to the taxpayer expected to be £17 million over five years. 

The Scottish Government announced just £5 million for air filters last week.

Mr Rennie said 

“Scottish Liberal Democrats and education campaigners won a hard-fought parliamentary victory to call for the scrapping of standardised testing of P1 pupils. 

“In response the flailing government claimed that the tests were endorsed by the OECD, yet the OECD are clear that they now recommend scrapping them. There is no evidence that they improve schooling and there is persistent criticism from professional teachers. 

“Rather than spend millions more on standardised testing, Scottish Liberal Democrats want to see this money used to put an air filter in every classroom.  

“This would make classrooms safer, have a long-term benefit in terms of reducing cold and flu outbreaks and allow us to eliminate the need for masks much faster."

