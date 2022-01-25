Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Scottish Tories fail to sign motion calling for PM to step down

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today questioned why not a single MSP from the Scottish Conservative party has signed a parliamentary motion calling for the Prime Minister to resign despite revelations that the Prime Minister attended a birthday party in Downing Street.

Commissioner Cressida Dick has now confirmed that the Met Police is investigating parties held in Downing Street and Whitehall in breach of Covid rules

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

"While new mothers gave birth alone and families said goodbye to their loved ones on Zoom, the Prime Minister and his staff were living it up. 

"Boris Johnson isn't sorry that he and his staff repeatedly broke the rules. He is just sad that he got caught.

"I'm grateful to Scottish Labour and SNP MSPs for backing my motion. I had hoped that this would allow the parliament to speak in one voice in calling for the Prime Minister to step aside.

"I'm not surprised that the Scottish Conservatives are hiding and hoping this goes away.  It must be quite embarrassing for their MSPs to have helped him become Prime Minister only to be treated like suckers. Boris Johnson’s lies have been plain to see for everyone else for years.

“Boris Johnson has dragged the British public through hell and back in recent months. Each news bulletin brings more pain for those who couldn’t say goodbye to their loved ones, those who went months without seeing their family, and all those who worked endless shifts on the Covid wards to save lives. They deserve justice. He must resign.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for the Climate Emergency

Offering New Hope for the Climate Emergency

With the eyes of the world on Scotland, under my leadership Liberal Democrats have proposed a whole series of measures to cut emissions, tackle fuel poverty, boost renewables and protect communities from the ravages of climate change.

Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Help Aberdeenshire East Liberal Democrats

Help Aberdeenshire East Liberal Democrats
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies