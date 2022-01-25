Scottish Tories fail to sign motion calling for PM to step down

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today questioned why not a single MSP from the Scottish Conservative party has signed a parliamentary motion calling for the Prime Minister to resign despite revelations that the Prime Minister attended a birthday party in Downing Street.

Commissioner Cressida Dick has now confirmed that the Met Police is investigating parties held in Downing Street and Whitehall in breach of Covid rules

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

"While new mothers gave birth alone and families said goodbye to their loved ones on Zoom, the Prime Minister and his staff were living it up.

"Boris Johnson isn't sorry that he and his staff repeatedly broke the rules. He is just sad that he got caught.

"I'm grateful to Scottish Labour and SNP MSPs for backing my motion. I had hoped that this would allow the parliament to speak in one voice in calling for the Prime Minister to step aside.

"I'm not surprised that the Scottish Conservatives are hiding and hoping this goes away. It must be quite embarrassing for their MSPs to have helped him become Prime Minister only to be treated like suckers. Boris Johnson’s lies have been plain to see for everyone else for years.

“Boris Johnson has dragged the British public through hell and back in recent months. Each news bulletin brings more pain for those who couldn’t say goodbye to their loved ones, those who went months without seeing their family, and all those who worked endless shifts on the Covid wards to save lives. They deserve justice. He must resign.”