Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Scottish Parliament must not be bounced into supporting a circuit breaker lockdown

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today stressed that if the Scottish Government intends to introduce a circuit breaker lockdown it must not “bounce” parliament into supporting it without providing sufficient scientific justification and opportunity for scrutiny.   

Mr Rennie has called on the First Minister to urgently arrange a cross-party briefing with party leaders on justification for the measures.  

Speaking at the briefing last week, the First Minster said she wanted to “maximise parliamentary involvement and scrutiny” on the coronavirus restrictions. 

Willie Rennie commented: 

“The Scottish Parliament must not be bounced into supporting a circuit breaker lockdown without ministers explaining what it will achieve, how long it will last and why it’s justified.  

“This idea has been floated on and off since the proposals were leaked to the press a fortnight ago.  

“There is therefore absolutely zero justification for rushed implementation. The government must bring the parliament with them. 

Hope of elimination of the virus receded, there have been serious errors in student guidance and the rate of the virus spread is continuing to rise at a concerning rate despite local measures. Scrutiny is needed now more than ever.” 

