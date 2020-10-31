Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Scottish Liberal Democrats unveil new plan to "transform early years education"

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrats have today unveiled a new plan to transform early years education, abolishing the SNP's national testing of four and five-year-olds and paving the way for a new full-time, statutory, play-based "kindergarten stage", working in partnership with teachers to close the attainment gap.

A motion, voted through at the party's virtual autumn conference, sets out how Scottish Liberal Democrats in the next Scottish Parliament will:

  • Abolish the SNP's national tests for four and five-year-olds, having been the leading opponents of the damaging system since it was first announced;
  • Establish pilots that could pave the way for the replacement of P1 and P2 with a statutory, full-time kindergarten stage, designed to boost children’s development and long-term physical and mental health;
  • See international experts working in partnership with teachers to lead this work, drawing on the evidence from countries with these systems which are excelling in education while Scotland slides down the international rankings under the SNP.

Scottish Liberal Democrat children and young people spokesperson and lead candidate for the Glasgow region, Carole Ford commented:

"Victorian policies still underpin how children start school in Scotland. We are now an outlier in Europe, with only a handful of other countries putting four and five year olds in formal schooling.

“Starting that young might suit some children, but others are simply not ready. That causes attainment gaps to quickly develop, and hurts their health and wellbeing. Replacing P1 and P2 with a full-time, statutory, properly play-based kindergarten stage could be transformative.

"Countries excelling in education show that this approach better prepares children to shine in literacy and numeracy. Every child is properly supported to learn skills at a pace that is appropriate for them, with self-directed play, teacher-directed activity and more outdoor learning.

"It is why Scottish Liberal Democrats will work with international experts and teachers in the next Parliament to lay the foundations for change through pilots. This would pave the way for Scotland to rejoin the top of the global rankings.

Education in Scotland has suffered under the SNP. They claim to trust teachers but overruled their judgements in favour of their catastrophic exams algorithm. They claim to support play-based learning, but introduced national testing of four and five-year-olds against the will of teachers, parents and Parliament.

“The expansion of free childcare and the Pupil Equity Fund were only secured by years of Scottish Liberal Democrat campaigning, and have been half delivered under the shadow of independence.

"Our new early years policies will work in a genuine partnership with teachers to close the attainment gap and enable every child to have the best start at school."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies