Scottish Liberal Democrats unveil new plan for ending homelessness

Speaking after the Scottish Liberal Democrat spring conference today backed a new package of proposals designed to end homelessness in Scotland, housing spokesperson Paul McGarry, who was himself made homeless at 16, commented:

"The work that was done at the outset of the crisis to house people was striking. But it also showed what can be done and how problems can be solved if the political will is there.

“The Scottish Government should be ashamed by both how many people are in inadequate temporary accommodation and the frequency of deaths on our streets. The extent of both the homelessness death emergency and the drugs crisis in Scotland has been evident to everyone.

“It is a basic responsibility to ensure everyone has somewhere decent to call home. There must be no backsliding. Nobody should ever be left to sleep rough. Solutions to social and health problems should never be a pre-condition to organising accommodation. And we need to build at least the 37,100 new homes for social rent recommended by Shelter.

“Putting recovery first, Scottish Liberal Democrats will make sure everyone can live with dignity and security by eradicating rough sleeping and introducing a new generation of warm and secure homes.”

ENDS