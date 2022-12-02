Scottish Liberal Democrats table a motion to save Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today tabled a motion in the Scottish Parliament to save Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home which faces the potential of closure after seeing its energy bills climb by 800%.

Alex Cole-Hamilton is tabling the motion to encourage a cross-party intervention to save the home from collapse.

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home is a 140-year-old animal refuge which provides shelter and rescue for hundreds of dogs and cats annually. Faced with rising energy bills, however, the charity has said this increase “could be enough to bring the home to its knees this winter.”

Commenting on his motion, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home is an absolutely fantastic charity that provides a caring and compassionate environment to animals needing rescue and shelter.

“As the first charity in the country to provide food banks with pet food, it currently feeds 3,000 animals.

“Sadly, the sky-rocketing cost of energy bills has pushed the home to the brink of closure, especially when it relies so heavily on gas and electricity to keep its animals warm and well-fed. With no financial support in place from either national or local government, the home depends solely on the generosity of its donors.

“That is why I am today tabling a motion to inspire an intervention from MSPs across parliament which will save this iconic Edinburgh institution from collapse. I want to see the Scottish Government working in partnership with City of Edinburgh Council and animal welfare organisations so that EDCH gets the support it desperately needs.”