Scottish Liberal Democrats submit Urgent Question on A&E 'meltdown'

Scottish Liberal Democrats have today requested an Urgent Question be heard in the Scottish Parliament in response to record breaking waits in A&E departments for the fourth consecutive week.

In the week ending 29 August 2021, 7,105 people waited longer than four hours to be processed after attending A&E, breaching the SNP’s waiting times target for 25.8% of patients.

In NHS Forth Valley, almost half of patients (43%) waited longer than four hours to be seen.

Commenting, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“The situation in emergency departments is desperate. Hospitals are under insurmountable and unprecedented pressure. People are suffering as a result.

“Scotland’s A&E departments are bordering on meltdown. For four consecutive weeks there have been record breaking waits. Health boards have issued galling warnings, asking people not to attend unless their lives are in danger. That wouldn’t happen unless the situation was truly dire.

“In the face of this crisis, the Health Secretary has offered no immediate support, resource or intervention. Both the parliament and the public need to be reassured that the Scottish Government recognise the scale of this crisis, and that they will act accordingly.

“If nothing is done, things will only get worse.”

