Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Scottish Liberal Democrats set out plan to help young people in the world of work

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and former youth worker Alex Cole-Hamilton has today set out a series of proposals to help young people entering the world of work.  

These proposals include:  

  • Annual workforce planning reports and debates at Parliament for key sectors such as the NHS, climate emergency and education so that young people can get a clearer picture of sectors in which jobs are available and make informed decisions about their working future     
  • Accessible work experience and careers counselling, including making services available through libraries and other local community hubs for those who have left education.  
  • Modernise employment rights to make them fit for the age of the gig economy, including by establishing a new Worker Protection Enforcement Authority to protect young people who are disproportionately in precarious work.
  • Setting a 20 per cent higher minimum wage for people on zero-hour contracts at times of normal demand to compensate them for the uncertainty of fluctuating hours of work, alongside a right to request a fixed-hours contract after 12 months not to be unreasonably refused.
  • Strengthen the ability of unions to represent workers effectively, including a right of access to workplaces.

These proposals form part of a week of policy announcements designed to bring fresh ideas for tackling the challenges facing Scotland’s young people.  

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:  

“I want to offer new hope for young people who face the combination of being at the sharp end of the cost-of-living crisis, the climate emergency and the loss of opportunities and learning to the pandemic.    

“The future of work is changing in Scotland. The pandemic has radically altered how and where we work, while the struggle to fight the climate emergency means developing greener industries.  

“This shifting dynamic is exactly why we need to help young people plan their futures, so that they know what their prospects are before they embark on a career. They need to know where the demand is and where the opportunities are. Once in work, people need proper protection and to be treated fairly.” 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies