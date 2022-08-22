Scottish Liberal Democrats set out plan to help young people in the world of work

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and former youth worker Alex Cole-Hamilton has today set out a series of proposals to help young people entering the world of work.

These proposals include:

Annual workforce planning reports and debates at Parliament for key sectors such as the NHS, climate emergency and education so that young people can get a clearer picture of sectors in which jobs are available and make informed decisions about their working future

Accessible work experience and careers counselling, including making services available through libraries and other local community hubs for those who have left education.

Modernise employment rights to make them fit for the age of the gig economy, including by establishing a new Worker Protection Enforcement Authority to protect young people who are disproportionately in precarious work.

Setting a 20 per cent higher minimum wage for people on zero-hour contracts at times of normal demand to compensate them for the uncertainty of fluctuating hours of work, alongside a right to request a fixed-hours contract after 12 months not to be unreasonably refused.

Strengthen the ability of unions to represent workers effectively, including a right of access to workplaces.

These proposals form part of a week of policy announcements designed to bring fresh ideas for tackling the challenges facing Scotland’s young people.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“I want to offer new hope for young people who face the combination of being at the sharp end of the cost-of-living crisis, the climate emergency and the loss of opportunities and learning to the pandemic.

“The future of work is changing in Scotland. The pandemic has radically altered how and where we work, while the struggle to fight the climate emergency means developing greener industries.

“This shifting dynamic is exactly why we need to help young people plan their futures, so that they know what their prospects are before they embark on a career. They need to know where the demand is and where the opportunities are. Once in work, people need proper protection and to be treated fairly.”