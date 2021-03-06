Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Scottish Liberal Democrats set out plan to fix social care

Posted by Media Team | Updated

The Scottish Liberal Democrat spring conference has today backed fresh proposals for the future of adult social care. 

The proposals endorsed by the conference include: 

  • The setting of national care service standards with funding put in place to meet those standards; 
  • Scrapping charges for care services delivered at home; 
  • National standards and local commissioning to involve disabled people and other care users, and be informed by local experience of unmet needs 
  • Changes to value the social care workforce better, including a requirement that any care service by any provider must comply with fair work requirements which are set nationally, and all staff should have nationally agreed pay, terms of employment, and career progression; 
  • Recognising unpaid carers with better support for respite. 

The motion also recognises a series of flaws in the proposals currently being pursued by the Scottish Government, including the threat to local innovation, the risk of a fragmented workforce and significant time delays and lessons learned from previous exercises in SNP centralisation 

Commenting after the proposals passed, Scottish Liberal Democrat equalities spokesperson Caron Lindsay said: 

“The pandemic offers us a chance to look at how our society treats our most elderly and vulnerable and think about how to do better. 

“Disabled people have noted that previous legislation has failed to deliver a system based on their human rights and allowing each individual to achieve their goals. Scottish Liberal Democrats can do better. 

“There should be a step change in social care so that it is guaranteed for everyone and considered a normal part of life that merits investment. Such a change is the key to improving the quality of life for social care users 

“It is also time that the gruelling work done by the social care workforce is recognised and respected. That means improving pay, conditions and career progression to match the important work they do. 

“At the forthcoming election Scottish Liberal Democrats are committed to putting the recovery from the pandemic first. That means making our social care system something that Scotland can be proud of.”

 

ENDS.

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies