Scottish Liberal Democrats set out plan to fix social care

The Scottish Liberal Democrat spring conference has today backed fresh proposals for the future of adult social care.

The proposals endorsed by the conference include:

The setting of national care service standards with funding put in place to meet those standards;

Scrapping charges for care services delivered at home;

National standards and local commissioning to involve disabled people and other care users, and be informed by local experience of unmet needs

Changes to value the social care workforce better, including a requirement that any care service by any provider must comply with fair work requirements which are set nationally, and all staff should have nationally agreed pay, terms of employment, and career progression;

Recognising unpaid carers with better support for respite.

The motion also recognises a series of flaws in the proposals currently being pursued by the Scottish Government, including the threat to local innovation, the risk of a fragmented workforce and significant time delays and lessons learned from previous exercises in SNP centralisation

Commenting after the proposals passed, Scottish Liberal Democrat equalities spokesperson Caron Lindsay said:

“The pandemic offers us a chance to look at how our society treats our most elderly and vulnerable and think about how to do better.

“Disabled people have noted that previous legislation has failed to deliver a system based on their human rights and allowing each individual to achieve their goals. Scottish Liberal Democrats can do better.

“There should be a step change in social care so that it is guaranteed for everyone and considered a normal part of life that merits investment. Such a change is the key to improving the quality of life for social care users

“It is also time that the gruelling work done by the social care workforce is recognised and respected. That means improving pay, conditions and career progression to match the important work they do.

“At the forthcoming election Scottish Liberal Democrats are committed to putting the recovery from the pandemic first. That means making our social care system something that Scotland can be proud of.”

