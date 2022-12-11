Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Scottish Liberal Democrats set out budget demands

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today set out his party’s demands for the forthcoming Scottish Government budget, including investment in insulation and energy efficiency, long Covid and social care 

Mr Cole-Hamilton also emphasised a series of areas where the Scottish Government could make savings to invest in these priority areas. 

His comments follow a meeting with Deputy First Minister John Swinney this week and come ahead of the Scottish Government revealing its budget on Thursday 15th December.  

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: 

“Given that the Finance Secretary seems to have secured the support of the Greens simply by spending tens of millions on independence, some might question why we are even taking part in budget talks. 

“It has always been my belief that Scottish politics needs more willingness to search for common ground. Scottish Liberal Democrats did a deal on the eve of the last election, and are proud of what we secured in those negotiations, not least the £120 million extra for mental health.

“We can agree that innocent families and pensioners should not be left to pick up the bill for this Conservative government wrecking the economy. We still need to see a proper windfall tax on the profits of the fossil fuel giants so people can get more help with their energy bills.

“The Scottish Government’s budget next week is about choices and priorities. That’s why we are setting out where we think money should come from too.

“Our priority for capital spending is to insulate people from the cost-of-living crisis and the climate emergency. We think there is no better way to do that than a national emergency insulation programme, with a particular focus on those areas with the most hard to heat homes.

“We have also set out where the Scottish Government could find more money for education, long Covid and to relieve the enormous pressure on the health service through immediate investment in social care, ditching the billion-pound bureaucracy required by their ministerial takeover. 

“We also stressed how important it is for SNP/Green ministers to finally give a fair deal to local government and why investment is essential in mental health and justice. These are areas where the government will have to act if it is to secure our support.

“I have been straight with John Swinney about the prospects of a deal at the same time as they are spending their time and your money on breaking up the UK, but we owe it to the people of Scotland to endeavour to improve this budget.”

