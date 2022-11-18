Scottish Liberal Democrats respond to Sturgeon's absolute confidence in Health Secretary

Responding to Nicola Sturgeon’s statement that she has ‘absolute confidence’ in Humza Yousaf as Health Secretary, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"Statements like this have a habit of being the kiss of death for beleaguered ministers

"Virtually every measure of health service performance has got worse on Humza Yousaf’s watch. The number of people enduring the longest waits in A&E has gone up by over 1000%.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have called for a burnout prevention strategy, a staff assembly and the overhaul of pay and conditions to calm the crisis. These proposals have been voted down or ignored by the SNP/Green coalition on Humza Yousaf’s orders.

"Nicola Sturgeon is asking people to believe that there is nobody who could do the job better.”