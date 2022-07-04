Scottish Liberal Democrats respond to ScotRail executive salaries

Responding to the publication of ScotRail's senior salaries, Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson Jill Reilly said:

"These handsome figures illustrate the big pay cheques and large privileges executives at ScotRail have become accustomed to. It is shocking that even with these salaries, they have presided over weeks of train chaos, delays and strikes.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue to press the government on the issue of trains, so that we can finally meet our climate targets, create a sustainable Scotland and put the country back on track."