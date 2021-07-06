Scottish Liberal Democrats respond to Raigmore Hospital "code black status"

Responding to the news that Raigmore, the Highlands' largest hospital, has been placed on "code black status" after reaching capacity amid increasing Covid cases, Scottish Liberal Democrat MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross Jamie Stone said:

"It is clear from the emerging situation at Raigmore, our case numbers, the rates of self-isolation and the scaling back of an overwhelmed Test and Protect that the SNP Government does not have a grip on the pandemic.

"It is incumbent on all of us to support our NHS teams here in Highland. Ministers must be ready to listen and respond to the immediate needs of the health board and staff."

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie also commented:

“The highest Covid rates in Europe are knocking massive holes in the essential staffing of this important hospital. With so many staff self-isolating because of high rates in the community important services are being denied to patients. This won’t be the last essential service affected like this. The SNP Government will need to address this situation urgently so that more hospitals and essential services like this are not knocked sideways."

ENDS