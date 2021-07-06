Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Scottish Liberal Democrats respond to Raigmore Hospital "code black status"

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the news that Raigmore, the Highlands' largest hospital, has been placed on "code black status" after reaching capacity amid increasing Covid cases, Scottish Liberal Democrat MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross Jamie Stone said:

"It is clear from the emerging situation at Raigmore, our case numbers, the rates of self-isolation and the scaling back of an overwhelmed Test and Protect that the SNP Government does not have a grip on the pandemic.

"It is incumbent on all of us to support our NHS teams here in Highland. Ministers must be ready to listen and respond to the immediate needs of the health board and staff."

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie also commented:

“The highest Covid rates in Europe are knocking massive holes in the essential staffing of this important hospital. With so many staff self-isolating because of high rates in the community important services are being denied to patients.  This won’t be the last essential service affected like this.  The SNP Government will need to address this situation urgently so that more hospitals and essential services like this are not knocked sideways."

 

ENDS

 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies