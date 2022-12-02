Scottish Liberal Democrats respond to Blackford resignation

Responding to the resignation of Ian Blackford as SNP Westminster leader, Liberal Democrat Scottish Affairs spokesperson Christine Jardine MP said:

"From his bitter campaign against Charles Kennedy to his mishandling of sexual harassment allegations against an SNP MP, it's clear that Ian Blackford has never been fit to lead.

"He should have stepped aside a long time ago. It's been clear that his SNP colleagues have been pushing him to go and the recent failed leadership challenge was just one indication of their dissatisfaction.

"Ian Blackford knows that the Scottish Liberal Democrats are breathing down his neck in Ross, Skye and Lochaber. While he spends the next two years banging on about breaking up the UK, we will be laser focused on health, education and the cost-of-living crisis; the issues that really matter to the people of the Highlands."