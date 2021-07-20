Scottish Liberal Democrats open nominations for new party leader

Scottish Liberal Democrats have today [Tuesday 20th July] opened nominations for their next party leader.

Nominations will close on Friday 20th August. As well as requiring 10% support from the Scottish Parliamentary party, nominees are also required to obtain the support of 30 ordinary members from more than 5 local parties.

For the duration of the leadership election, Scottish deputy leader Alistair Carmichael MP will be the party’s interim leader.

Party convenor Sheila Ritchie said:

“Willie Rennie has been a fantastic leader for the past ten years. I know all of our members will join with me in thanking him for his hard work, dedication, and patience.

“We now move onto a new and exciting stage for the Party, the election of a new leader.

“Nominations will open on Tuesday 20th July, and close on Friday 20th August.”