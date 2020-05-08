Scottish Liberal Democrats mark VE Day

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie and defence spokesperson Jamie Stone MP have today marked the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Willie Rennie said:

“Like so many others I had hoped to spend this anniversary meeting with some of those who played a part in securing victory in Europe.

“We must never forget the struggle against fascism and the price that so many paid to keep our country safe and free.

“I hope everyone will join with me in remembering and paying tribute to everyone who laid down their lives in defence of our country.”

Defence spokesperson Jamie Stone MP said:

“Although the 75th anniversary of VE Day will be spent under lockdown, we can all take this opportunity to honour those who sacrificed for our freedom.

“My uncle Gavin was still an active British Soldier in Germany as the guns fell silent on VE day. He continued in service until February 1946. He writes in his war memoirs of the horrors of finding concentration camps and ‘the age of fraternisation’ where he could help rebuild Germany. He was fortunate enough to return home, but many of his brothers in arms were not.

“Today I remember my uncle and the millions who died fighting in the war from the safety of my home. I also appreciate the current sacrifices of the armed forces working for our communities amidst this pandemic. I am sincerely grateful for the arrangement of virtual remembrance services in Scotland and across the UK to commemorate the heroes of World War II.”