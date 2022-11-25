Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Scottish Liberal Democrats: Homeless deaths emergency a reflection of failed policies

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to new figures that approximately 250 people died while homeless in 2021 and that 60% of those who died were under the age of 45, Scottish Liberal Democrat housing spokesperson Paul McGarry said:  

“Today’s news is dreadful. This homeless deaths emergency is a reflection of failed government policies on drugs, mental health and housing. 

“The Scottish Government has been astonishingly complacent. It thought that giving people a hotel room in the pandemic was enough, but these deaths show that it takes far more than a brief roof to tackle homelessness.  

"There needs to be a fresh focus on prevention and supporting those at risk of being homeless. This includes providing stable and safe housing with a full support package and a better understanding of the complex circumstances which can lead to homelessness. Scottish Liberal Democrats would also re-establish social renting as a long-term option, bring thousands of long-term empty homes back into use and put fairness at the heart of the social security system.”

