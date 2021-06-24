Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Scottish Liberal Democrats demand better coronavirus emergency powers

Posted by Media Team

Speaking after Scottish Liberal Democrats opposed the Coronavirus (Extension and Expiry) Bill, instead demanding that the Scottish Government bring back better legislation after the summer, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

"This was a difficult decision because we don't have a cavalier attitude towards this virus or our route out of it. But we also value the importance of scrutiny and parliamentary democracy.

"This Bill is not a considered piece of legislation. We had just two hours to look at the latest amendments and it has so much potential to give the government so much power for so long.

"There was clear benefit in legislating after the summer with the benefit of more time for parliamentary scrutiny, more expert input and a clearer picture of how vaccines are helping us escape this pandemic and new variants."

 

ENDS

