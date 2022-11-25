Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Scottish Liberal Democrats criticise SNP for presiding over 3% increase in crime

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the most recent recorded crime figures for the year ending September 2022, which show that once crimes recorded under the Coronavirus related legislation are excluded, crime levels increased by 3% since last year and sexual crimes increased by 6%, Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP said: 

“Violent and sexual crime levels are at some of the highest levels we have ever seen.   

“The SNP can no longer get away with spinning the figures. 

“The government plans to spend the next five years cutting the budget for police and courts. This will hamstring investigations and hurt prosecutions.   

“People need to know that if they have been the victim of a crime, they can go to the police and their case will be investigated. Right now, with rates as high as these, many see this as a hopeless exercise.   

“Scottish Liberal Democrats want to see the Scottish Government invest in our justice system to deal with court backlogs, cut crime and boost public confidence.”  

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies