Scottish Liberal Democrats criticise SNP for presiding over 3% increase in crime

Responding to the most recent recorded crime figures for the year ending September 2022, which show that once crimes recorded under the Coronavirus related legislation are excluded, crime levels increased by 3% since last year and sexual crimes increased by 6%, Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP said:

“Violent and sexual crime levels are at some of the highest levels we have ever seen.

“The SNP can no longer get away with spinning the figures.

“The government plans to spend the next five years cutting the budget for police and courts. This will hamstring investigations and hurt prosecutions.

“People need to know that if they have been the victim of a crime, they can go to the police and their case will be investigated. Right now, with rates as high as these, many see this as a hopeless exercise.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats want to see the Scottish Government invest in our justice system to deal with court backlogs, cut crime and boost public confidence.”