Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Scottish Liberal Democrats call for music tuition to be free

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrats today called for music tuition to be made free in schools to encourage participation and equal access.

Launching the policy which will be in the party's manifesto, education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart highlighted TES Scotland figures showing:

  • the number of pupils receiving council instrumental music tuition is at its lowest level since annual surveys began
  • in Clackmannanshire annual tuition is £524 for group lessons
  • When West Lothian introduced fees of £354 per year the number of pupils receiving tuition halved

Beatrice Wishart commented:

“Scotland has a rich musical heritage, and I would hate to see that become the preserve of a select few. 

“Astronomical charges are preventing pupils from learning to play an instrument. There is no doubt that as tuition costs have increased there has been a sharp decline in participation.

"An education in music helps pupils develop a lifelong passion. There is also substantial research showing the benefits for cognitive development, fine motor skills and confidence.

“The difference between SNP and Liberal Democrat proposals is that the SNP have spent 14 years cutting local authority budgets, making it harder for children and young people to have the opportunity to learn a musical instrument and overlooking the importance of this experience.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats want to put the education recovery first. That means giving every pupil access to a world class education in every subject.”

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies