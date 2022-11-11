Scottish Liberal Democrats brand Green Party's independence pamphlet "embarrassing"

Responding to today's Scottish Green Party pamphlet on breaking up the UK, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"It's embarrassing that the Green Party are expecting the public to vote to break up the UK on the basis of 13 page pamphlets that don't even mention what currency they want to use.

"Scotland deserves a serious government focused on the issues that are actually affecting Scots day-in, day-out, like the cost of living crisis, the climate emergency and the enormous waiting lists in our NHS.

"To be launching a fresh push for separation in the middle of COP27 says it all. None of the answers to the global problems we face can be found in a border or a flag. I have no doubt that ordinary Scots will have little time for the Green Party's nonsense."