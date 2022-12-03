Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Scottish Liberal Democrat membership opposes single-issue election

Posted by Media Team | Updated

After leading a special meeting of Scottish Liberal Democrat members earlier this week, party leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today confirmed that his party will never support the idea that a general election could be a de facto referendum on anything.

During the meeting, party members unanimously agreed that elections should allow people to vote on all of the issues that affect their lives and the communities around them, rather than narrow single issues. Mr Cole-Hamilton confirmed that he will work with his party to devise a manifesto which speaks to the issues that matter the most to the Scottish people, including the cost-of-living crisis, the NHS and the climate emergency.

The SNP and Scottish Greens have announced that they will campaign solely on breaking up the UK by fighting it as a de facto referendum. 

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:   

“The ink wasn’t even dry on a damning Supreme Court judgement before Nicola Sturgeon decided to pivot to a selfish Plan C – hijacking an election for a de facto referendum. I find that unspeakably arrogant.

“No party or politician gets to dictate what an election is about. The people decide that. They give politicians their instructions.

“The next General Election will be about critically important issues, from the cost of living to the climate emergency to the state of the health service. It will be a chance to change our country’s future and remove the chaotic Conservatives from power, just like Liberal Democrats have been doing through our record by-election wins. Yet the SNP and Greens are effectively saying, ‘yeah, yeah, yeah, forget all that - this is only about our thing’.   

“The Scottish Liberal Democrats won’t play their game. As a liberal and democratic party, we know how important these elections are. If the SNP and Greens won’t fight the cost-of-living crisis, the NHS crisis or the climate crisis, Scottish Liberal Democrats will.” 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies