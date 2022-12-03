Scottish Liberal Democrat membership opposes single-issue election

After leading a special meeting of Scottish Liberal Democrat members earlier this week, party leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today confirmed that his party will never support the idea that a general election could be a de facto referendum on anything.

During the meeting, party members unanimously agreed that elections should allow people to vote on all of the issues that affect their lives and the communities around them, rather than narrow single issues. Mr Cole-Hamilton confirmed that he will work with his party to devise a manifesto which speaks to the issues that matter the most to the Scottish people, including the cost-of-living crisis, the NHS and the climate emergency.

The SNP and Scottish Greens have announced that they will campaign solely on breaking up the UK by fighting it as a de facto referendum.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“The ink wasn’t even dry on a damning Supreme Court judgement before Nicola Sturgeon decided to pivot to a selfish Plan C – hijacking an election for a de facto referendum. I find that unspeakably arrogant.

“No party or politician gets to dictate what an election is about. The people decide that. They give politicians their instructions.



“The next General Election will be about critically important issues, from the cost of living to the climate emergency to the state of the health service. It will be a chance to change our country’s future and remove the chaotic Conservatives from power, just like Liberal Democrats have been doing through our record by-election wins. Yet the SNP and Greens are effectively saying, ‘yeah, yeah, yeah, forget all that - this is only about our thing’.

“The Scottish Liberal Democrats won’t play their game. As a liberal and democratic party, we know how important these elections are. If the SNP and Greens won’t fight the cost-of-living crisis, the NHS crisis or the climate crisis, Scottish Liberal Democrats will.”