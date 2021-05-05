Scottish Greens cannot be trusted to put climate emergency ahead of independence

In an appeal to Scottish Green voters, campaign chair Alistair Carmichael MP has today said every vote for the Scottish Liberal Democrats is a vote to “put the climate emergency ahead of independence”.

The intervention comes after a poll by Lord Ashcroft Polls showed Greens voters hold mixed views on independence. The poll reported only 43% of Green supporters supported independence, while 46% were against it.

At the same time both Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater have declared that they would be open to a coalition with the SNP.

Ahead of polling day on Thursday, the Scottish Liberal Democrats have launched a digital advertisement campaign aimed at switching Scottish Green voters on the list and stopping “a nationalist majority” focused on independence.

Willie Rennie’s party has set out a bold plan to tackle the climate emergency, including investing in green technology, investing in public transport and active travel and building a Scottish network of rapid chargers to help the switch to electric cars.

Alistair Carmichael said:

“There is no bigger risk to our future than the climate emergency. To tackle this enormous challenge, we need serious people ready to work with our closest partners.

“Unlike Green politicians in England, Wales and across Europe, the Scottish Greens cannot be trusted to put climate emergency first.

“Time and again the Scottish Greens have supported an SNP government that has backed airport expansion and that continues to miss Scotland’s climate targets

“Our planet deserves better. Every Liberal Democrat elected on Thursday will use their strength and influence to put the climate emergency ahead of independence.

“That is the choice with your peach ballot paper - the Scottish Greens who will toe the SNP's line or the Scottish Liberal Democrats that can prevent a nationalist majority and get results for the climate.”