Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Scottish Greens are putting independence first, not the climate emergency

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the launch of the Scottish Green party manifesto, Scottish Liberal Democrat campaign chair Alistair Carmichael MP said:

"People who are concerned about the climate emergency will be shocked to see that the Scottish Green party's priority is independence.

"When we should be focused on switching one million homes to climate friendly heating, securing green jobs and boosting renewable energy, the different factions of the nationalist movement want to spend their time bickering over a timeline for another referendum.

"If you would like an array of green policies but with an additional £15bn to spend on public services, vote to put the recovery first with the Scottish Liberal Democrats."

 

ENDS

Scottish Liberal Democrats

