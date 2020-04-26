Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Scottish Government should publish ethnicity data on Covid-19 victims

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today called on the Scottish Government to publish data on the ethnicity of Covid-19 victims.

Data published on Monday 20th April revealed that more than 16% of coronavirus victims in England were from ethnic minority communities and the UK Government has promised a formal review into why people from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds appear to be disproportionately affected by coronavirus.

Analysis has also shown that black people are dying with COVID-19 in English hospitals at almost twice the rate of white people.

The first 10 doctors in the UK named as having died from the virus were all BAME, which the BMA council chair described as "extremely disturbing and worrying".

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“When we see the eulogies of heroic NHS workers who have died in the course of this crisis, it is impossible to escape the fact that so many of those who have put their lives on the line are of BAME ethnicity.

“With evidence from other parts of the UK suggesting that BAME groups appear to be disproportionately affected, it is important that here in Scotland we have a clear picture and understanding of the situation.

“Alongside the age and gender data that it already publishes, the Scottish Government should publish its own ethnicity data and outline what work it is undertaking to ensure that people are kept safe.”

