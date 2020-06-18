Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Scottish Government not delivering joined up approach to easing of lockdown

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the First Minister’s statement on the Coronavirus, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“The First Minister has just announced a return to work for thousands of parents without adequately explaining who will look after their children.

“There is no school yet. Childminders are limited and can be costly and grandparents and friends are still off limits. Yet employers will be expecting them back to work and they will no longer be able to afford to stay off work.

“The Scottish Government is not delivering a joined-up approach to easing the lockdown. The First Minister needs to make changes so that everyone who is required to work can get the childcare they need.”

