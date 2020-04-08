Scottish Government must step up the pace to help vulnerable people secure delivery slots

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today called on the Scottish Government to step up the pace in providing lists of vulnerable customers who will require priority delivery slots from supermarkets.

Mr Rennie said:

“In England you can already register with supermarkets to get priority home shopping if you are vulnerable but the same option is not available in Scotland.

“The big supermarkets are ready and willing to help but they need the Scottish Government to step up the pace and provide the information that they need.

“It is now some time since the Scottish Government made clear that people in at risk group should be isolating themselves at home. I understand that it is not a simple process, but people are getting increasingly worried and frustrated with the delay. Not everyone will be able to rely on friends and family to provide them with food and other essentials.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue to press the Government to do everything they can to support vulnerable and isolated people at this difficult time.”

Tesco’s advice for vulnerable customers states:

“We’re reserving hundreds of thousands of home delivery slots a week for our most vulnerable customers, who the Government have identified as needing extra help… The list provided by government currently only covers customers based in England. However, we’re working closely with the administrations across the UK and expect this list to be extended to cover Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in the coming weeks.”

Sainsbury’s advice for vulnerable customers states:

If you live in England and you’re extremely vulnerable

If you got a letter from the NHS and registered on GOV.UK as extremely vulnerable to coronavirus, your details will be shared with us.

We’ll prioritise these customers for home delivery slots, and we’ll be in touch soon to let you know when this has happened if we haven’t already.

The government have committed to continue to identify more extremely vulnerable customers who need help getting food and will be updating us in the future.

If you live in Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland

We’re working hard, along with the governments of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, to gather details of the most vulnerable people living in these countries. As soon as we have their details, we will be contacting these customers.