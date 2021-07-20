Scottish Government must end vaccine passport hokey-cokey

Scottish Liberal Democrat interim leader Alistair Carmichael has today said that Nicola Sturgeon needs to show some leadership and rule out domestic vaccine passports after another inconclusive media round failed to clarify whether the passports could be introduced in Scotland.

Yesterday Boris Johnson announced that “by the end of September, when all over-18s will have had their chance to be double jabbed, we are planning to make full vaccination the condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.”

Speaking after Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nicola Steedman told Good Morning Scotland that a decision had not been taken by the Scottish Government on the policy, Mr Carmichael said:

“The government has spent nine months doing the vaccine passport hokey-cokey. When the FM was asked about vaccine passports last year, she said she did not favour them. Yet in April it was revealed that the government had been working on the policy and both Humza Yousaf and Jason Leitch have suggested that is the direction of travel.

“After an inconclusive media round from the Deputy CMO this morning, it is time for the First Minister to show some leadership and rule out domestic vaccine passports.

“There is no clarity on how these will work, what they will be used for and for how long. It is a massive step for the state to insist that people be vaccinated before accessing everyday services. The impact on young people and the risk of abuse are serious.

“We should be hearing answers on this from senior SNP figures, not civil servants.”