Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Scottish Government must be honest about options on the table as Wales announces national lockdown

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to reports that Wales will go into a national lockdown from Friday, 23 October until Monday, 9 November, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“Trust in Government needs to be high if we are to get on top of the virus. Yet faith in the Scottish Government’s handling of the pandemic has been undermined over the last few months with the return of students, the weakness of the quarantine spot checks and the slow response times for Test and Protect. 

“We are in a second wave when the First Minister was aiming for elimination over the summer. She said schools must stay open but has just opened up the possibility of them closing.

“Now the First Minister insists that the new measures will take the R number back below one even though her own advisers have said they won’t.

“We can’t afford any more false dawns. The Government needs to treat people like adults and be upfront with the evidence including the behavioural science. What's more, businesses and individuals need clarity. People have made huge sacrifices. The Government should be open and honest about the future.

