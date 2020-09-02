Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Scottish Government has received additional £6.5bn in pandemic support

Commenting on this morning's report from the Scottish Fiscal Commission which reveals that the Scottish Government has received some £6.5Bn in additional funding to tackle the economic impact of the pandemic, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“This amounts to a £6.5billion warm jacket from the United Kingdom which protects our NHS and schools from the chill winds of the pandemic.

“The sharing and partnership of the nations and regions of our country means that we can help each other when we need it.

“This report should be a sobering reminder to those who would prefer to go it alone that we benefit from sticking together.”

