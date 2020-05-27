Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Scottish Government has ground to make up on test and trace

Responding to the First Minister’s announcement that testing and tracing will restart on Thursday, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“The expectations for test and protect system are very high.  

"It will need to be fully operational on day one this week as we start the easing of the lockdown.

"If the R number rises it will be a sign we are not tracing and isolating those with the virus effectively and if we don’t get it right first time we may not get a second chance.

"People are nervous the Scottish government has been late in its preparations on testing and tracing so it has some ground to make up to convince people it is ready.”

