Scottish Government failing on bus electrification pledge

Responding to confirmation that the Scottish Government will miss it’s target to replace half of all diesel buses by next year, Scottish Liberal Democrat climate crisis spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP said:

“Scotland needs to be pressing onwards in building a sustainable and eco-friendly public transport network so it’s disappointing that the Scottish Government’s bus target is being missed so dramatically.

“Buses are the backbone of the public transport system so electrification would allow huge numbers of passengers to travel in an environmentally friendly manner.

“The Scottish Government must set out a clear timeline for when this work will be done and when the electrification of the rest of the fleet will be completed too.”