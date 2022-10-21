Scottish Government “faffing about for months” over Ukraine student support

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie has today criticised the Scottish government for its refusal to make Ukrainian students studying remotely with Ukrainian universities eligible for financial support.

On 8 June, the Scottish Parliament’s Education, Children and Young People Committee discussed the issues facing Ukrainian students who have resettled in Scotland but who are able to continue studying remotely with their Ukrainian university. Because they are being treated as students who are studying via distance learning, they are ineligible for student financial support from any of the UK funding bodies and may be unable to access financial support from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Mr Rennie subsequently wrote to the Scottish Government on 29th July to ask what progress had been made on the issue and to ask him to support the small number of students affected.

In response minister for higher and further education Jamie Hepburn said:

“Officials from the Higher Education and Science Division and the Student Awards Agency Scotland are also continuing dialogue with the DWP and the UK Government Department for Education to consider what opportunities are available to provide support to these students.”

Willie Rennie said:

“This is an issue affecting a small number of talented and dedicated students who are still completing degrees at Ukrainian institutions but find themselves ineligible for financial support.

“The Scottish Government has spent months faffing about rather than just adjusting the eligibility. This shouldn’t take an army of civil servants.

“All these students want is to complete their degrees and start their professional careers. Scotland will be well placed to benefit from the talents of those who are making a home on our shores, we shouldn’t begrudge them a helping hand in completing their studies.

“None of them asked to be in this situation but Putin’s war has thrown up an exceptional set of circumstances and that requires an exceptional solution."