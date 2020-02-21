Scottish Government burns through 21,000 flights since 2015

Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson Mike Rumbles MSP has today criticised the Scottish Government’s air travel record, after new information uncovered by the party through a freedom of information request revealed 21,000 flights have been taken since 2015.

Core Scottish Government staff have taken 7,246 international flights and 13,674 domestic flights.

The number of international flights taken in 2019 was 73% higher than in 2015. More domestic flights were taken in 2019 than in 2015 or 2016.

Commenting on the figures, Mr Rumbles said:

“The volume of Scottish Government flights, both inside and outside the UK, is astounding.

“This is a government which has declared a climate emergency, but the number of flights abroad has increased massively and it is often opting for the least environmentally friendly way of getting around Britain. The travel record here is worthy of serious scrutiny.

"The First Minister says she wants Scotland to be a world leader on climate change. To do that she needs to lead by example. This level of air travel cannot continue and Nicola Sturgeon should immediately withdraw her support for the expansion of Heathrow, which we know would result in an additional 600,000 tonnes of Scottish flight emissions by 2040.”