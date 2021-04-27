Scottish and English football must unite against racism

Ahead of the social media blackout planned by English governing bodies and organisations this coming Friday 30th, Jamie Stone MP, Media and Sport spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats has called on Scottish Football to unite with their English counterparts and join the demonstration against racism and online abuse.

Mr Stone has written to the Scottish Professional Football Association (SPFL), Scottish Women’s Football (SWF), and Scottish Football Association (SFA) calling on them to observe the three-day social media blackout to stand against “invasive and venomous online racism.”

After sending the letter, Mr Stone commented:

Online racism does not recognise borders and neither should our demonstration against it.

Social media companies have been frightfully slow in tackling the abuses players and fans see on a daily basis. I am saddened that English football has needed to take this action, but heartened by its united stance.

Scottish football is not immune to racism. This is why I am calling on leading Scottish footballing organisations to unite with our English friends to say enough is enough.

I want to see Scotland at the forefront of this fight against racism. If we stand together we can add to the pressure on platforms to stamp out prejudice.

