Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Scottish and English football must unite against racism

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Ahead of the social media blackout planned by English governing bodies and organisations this coming Friday 30th, Jamie Stone MP, Media and Sport spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats has called on Scottish Football to unite with their English counterparts and join the demonstration against racism and online abuse.

Mr Stone has written to the Scottish Professional Football Association (SPFL), Scottish Women’s Football (SWF), and Scottish Football Association (SFA) calling on them to observe the three-day social media blackout to stand against “invasive and venomous online racism.”

After sending the letter, Mr Stone commented:

Online racism does not recognise borders and neither should our demonstration against it.

Social media companies have been frightfully slow in tackling the abuses players and fans see on a daily basis. I am saddened that English football has needed to take this action, but heartened by its united stance.

Scottish football is not immune to racism. This is why I am calling on leading Scottish footballing organisations to unite with our English friends to say enough is enough.

I want to see Scotland at the forefront of this fight against racism. If we stand together we can add to the pressure on platforms to stamp out prejudice.

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies