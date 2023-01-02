Scottish Ambulance Service spend over 1,700 hours dealing with malicious calls

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today

warned malicious calls to the Scottish Ambulance Service are putting lives at risk as new

figures revealed that since January 2014 malicious emergency calls have wasted over 1,700

hours of staff time.

This comes after the party recently revealed that more than 3,000 people faced waiting

more than 8 hours for an ambulance last year.

Commenting, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“Every call handler tied up dealing with a malicious call is one who is unavailable to help

save a life elsewhere.

“The service deals with hundreds of thousands calls every year but these figures show that a

small number of malicious individuals are conspiring to make their jobs harder than they

need to be. It has wasted 1,710 hours of their time.

“I fear this winter will be the hardest winter the NHS and its staff have ever known. The

Scottish Government needs to educate the public about the consequences of wasting call

handlers’ time. They must also give the ambulance service an immediate injection of

resources and capacity to tackle the long winter ahead.”