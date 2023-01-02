Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Scottish Ambulance Service spend over 1,700 hours dealing with malicious calls

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today
warned malicious calls to the Scottish Ambulance Service are putting lives at risk as new
figures revealed that since January 2014 malicious emergency calls have wasted over 1,700
hours of staff time.

This comes after the party recently revealed that more than 3,000 people faced waiting
more than 8 hours for an ambulance last year.
Commenting, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:
“Every call handler tied up dealing with a malicious call is one who is unavailable to help
save a life elsewhere.
“The service deals with hundreds of thousands calls every year but these figures show that a
small number of malicious individuals are conspiring to make their jobs harder than they
need to be. It has wasted 1,710 hours of their time.
“I fear this winter will be the hardest winter the NHS and its staff have ever known. The
Scottish Government needs to educate the public about the consequences of wasting call
handlers’ time. They must also give the ambulance service an immediate injection of
resources and capacity to tackle the long winter ahead.”

