ScotRail passengers are travelling back to the seventies

Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson Jill Reilly has today highlighted new

figures showing that Scottish rail passengers are still relying on trains and carriages

manufactured in the mid-seventies to serve on intercity routes.

Data obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats through a freedom of information request

shows that:



• The oldest carriages in use as part of the fleet date were manufactured as far back as

1976.

• The trains with the longest continuous use are Class 318s used on the Glasgow

Suburban line which were manufactured in 1986 and entered service the same year.

• Class 156s were manufactured in 1989 and have served on the West Highland and

Glasgow Suburban lines ever since.



Scottish Liberal Democrats recently revealed that in its first six month back in government

hands, ScotRail has racked up more than £400,000 in payments to rail users for delays and

that’s only those who go through the process of applying for a refund.



Jill Reilly said:



“ScotRail are relying on rolling stock that almost dates back to the age of

steam. Old carriages and trains have a place on the service but it does raise questions about

how well capital investment in Scotland’s trains has been handled over the years and

whether reliance on old trains has been allowed to impede on operational efficiency.

“Delays are not just costing passengers, but the Government as well and that money should

be available for updating trains and carriages.

“Commuters and rail users need a quality service that they can rely on if we are to tempt

people out of private cars, not one that feels like travelling back to the seventies.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats are committed to delivering a public transport system that

works for all communities, for all ages, and for the climate. That’s why we want to see fares

cut, new options for two/three-day a week season tickets and for the government to work

with councils to explore new lines, particularly in areas where public transport links are

poor.”