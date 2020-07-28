Scotland's deadliest roads revealed

As hotels follow self-catering accommodation in re-opening Far North MP Jamie Stone has made a plea for travellers to be cautious on Scotland’s trunk roads as he revealed figures showing there were 785 serious or fatal accidents on Scotland’s trunk road network between January 2017 and summer 2019.

Information provided by the Scottish Government to the Scottish Liberal Democrats, revealed that trunk roads taking people to the Highlands and North East including the A82, A9 and A90 saw the most accidents in which someone was injured or killed.

During the 30-month period there were 137 accidents where at least one person lost their life.

The figures show that the top ten roads in Scotland, by number of serious or fatal accidents (2017- summer 2019) were:

1. A82 (Glasgow to Inverness via Fort William) – 73

2. A9 (Falkirk to Thurso) – 69

3. A90 (Edinburgh to Fraserburgh via Dundee and Aberdeen) – 59

4. A77 (Glasgow to Portpatrick) – 40

5. A96 (Aberdeen to Inverness) – 39

6. M8 (Edinburgh to Glasgow) – 35

7. M74 (A74(M)) (Gretna to Glasgow) – 35

8. A85 (Perth to Oban)– 33

9. A92 (Dunfermline to Aberdeen) – 33

10. A83 (Argyll) – 28

Commenting on the figures, Jamie Stone MP said:

“With our tourist industry reopening, thousands of people will be planning their trips to see more of our beautiful country. After a really tough few months, I know how much businesses in Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross are looking forward to welcoming them.

“I have been on about the dreadful and dangerous state of our roads ever since I was elected to Holyrood in 1999. It’s a hugely personal issue for me. As I told the Scottish Parliament way back in 2005, I lost a friend who I worked with in Nigg who died due to an accident on the A9. That was 15 years ago and for many areas not enough has changed.

“Unfortunately, as these figures show, too many people are still falling victim to death or serious injury on Scotland’s roads.

“The Scottish Government must take responsibility for this alarming situation. The very least we can do for the families of those who have died is sort out our roads.

"Lots of investment has been ploughed into roads in the south of Scotland, but next to none has made its way to the Far North. With the NC500 already seeing a spike in traffic, it is really crucial that the SNP finally delivers on its promise to improve road safety."