Scotland's carbon footprint increase is a black day for climate efforts

Responding to new figures published today in Scotland’s Annual Carbon Footprint 1998-2018, which notes that Scotland's carbon footprint actually increased in 2017-2018, Scottish Liberal Democrat spokesperson Liam McArthur said:

“It is now or never when it comes to tackling the climate emergency.

“Sadly these figures show that Scotland is only moving forward in fits and starts. It is a black day for our climate efforts.

“We will never make real progress while we have Conservative and SNP governments backing another runway at Heathrow which will mean hundreds more domestic flights every week.

“We should be investing in environmentally friendly methods of mass transport, insulating homes to cut energy consumption and investing in renewables to tackle our dependence on oil and gas.

“Scotland should be a leader in tackling climate change but this report shows that the Scottish Government are falling short."