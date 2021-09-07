Scotland needs new hope, not a new white paper

Responding to the publication of the Programme for Government 2021-22, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole Hamilton MSP said:

“The pages of this programme do not contain hope for a better future for young people, patients or the climate. Instead, it is old hype, reheated and rebadged.

“For the fourth year in a row, Scottish Liberal Democrats have listened to the First Minister promising to bring down waiting times for mental health services. Each year the waits for children, young people and adults increase.

“The further details on a national care service show that term is disingenuous. It is a ministerial power grab.

“The world is on fire, and if the Greens won’t step up and prioritise the climate emergency over a second referendum, then Scottish Liberal Democrats will.

“Civil service time should not be spent on a new white paper. Independence will starve everything else of oxygen when people need Parliament to set aside the battles of the past and work together.”

