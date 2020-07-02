Scotland needs a national mask distribution program

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today called for the Scottish Government to work with transport bosses and local authorities to make face coverings and hand sanitiser available across the country.

Mr Rennie is calling for mask vending machines to be set up at prominent locations such as bus and train stations and shopping centres to allow everyone to have access to masks.

Mr Rennie said:

"Across the globe we are seeing the mounting importance of face coverings in every day life. As we move out of lockdown and people venture out more to work, shop or see friends it's important that there are plentiful and readily available supplies.

"People have been extraordinarily inventive in producing masks at home but making sure that everyone has access to a quality covering could be crucial in helping to keep the infection rate low as more and more of us return to our regular workplaces. If masks are to be mandatory on public transport and recommended elsewhere, they need to be accessible to all.