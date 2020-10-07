Scotland must "seize the day" to become emissions world leader

Responding to a new report from the Committee on Climate Change which states that "prior to the COVID-19 pandemic it was not clear that Scotland was on track to meet its legislated target for emissions reductions in 2020", having missed it previously, and that key structural changes haven't been achieved beyond electricity generation, Scottish Liberal Democrat energy spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP commented:

"This report shows that there is a huge opportunity for Scotland to be a world leader in emissions reduction.

"However, we will not be able to live up to these ambitions unless the government is prepared to seize the day and push forward with ambitious new programmes to reduce emissions across the board.

“Heat remains an obvious area of unfinished business. Next to no progress has been made over recent years, while the SNP has also failed to make a dent in Scotland’s shameful levels of fuel poverty.

“A serious new national insulation programme would tackle fuel poverty, reduce emissions and create thousands of new jobs at a time when Scotland’s economic outlook is precarious. It is a sound infrastructure investment which could be accompanied by a new national training programme to secure the skills needed to roll it out.

"If the declaration of a climate emergency is to be more than just words, it is this scale of intervention and ambition that is now required."