Scot Lib Dems will oppose cynical social care power grab

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today used a debate on the future of social care to confirm that his party will oppose a “cynical power grab” on the part of the Scottish Government and stand up for local authorities and local communities against centralising SNP ministers.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“It is cynical for this government to brand their proposal a National Care Service because it is, in fact a ministerial takeover of social care. It's a branding exercise deliberately designed to make it sound like our most treasured national institution, the National Health Service but that is where the similarity ends.

“The proposals behind a National Care Service however, will not see it offered free at the point of delivery. It will not be a socialised model for the delivery of care, nor will it see care ‘nationalised’ because it will still be provided by the private and charitable organisations who account for the lion’s share of the market.

“The naming of this project is a cynical attempt to win public support when in all actuality, the delivery of care will suffer. This new model simply transfers powers from local authorities and local communities and gives it to ministers to determine what the shape of the care service looks like.

“Liberals stood against the centralisation of Police Scotland and we shall stand against the centralisation of our care system. This is a cynical power grab and nothing more.”