Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Scot Lib Dems will oppose cynical social care power grab

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today used a debate on the future of social care to confirm that his party will oppose a “cynical power grab” on the part of the Scottish Government and stand up for local authorities and local communities against centralising SNP ministers.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“It is cynical for this government to brand their proposal a National Care Service because it is, in fact a ministerial takeover of social care. It's a branding exercise deliberately designed to make it sound like our most treasured national institution, the National Health Service but that is where the similarity ends.

“The proposals behind a National Care Service however, will not see it offered free at the point of delivery. It will not be a socialised model for the delivery of care, nor will it see care ‘nationalised’ because it will still be provided by the private and charitable organisations who account for the lion’s share of the market.

“The naming of this project is a cynical attempt to win public support when in all actuality, the delivery of care will suffer. This new model simply transfers powers from local authorities and local communities and gives it to ministers to determine what the shape of the care service looks like.

“Liberals stood against the centralisation of Police Scotland and we shall stand against the centralisation of our care system. This is a cynical power grab and nothing more.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies