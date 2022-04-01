Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Scot Lib Dems: Time to shake up Scotland’s rail system

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson Jill Reilly has today marked the first day of ScotRail being in government hands and said that it is time to shake up Scotland’s rail system by cutting fares and opening up new routes.

Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling for:

  • All peak rail fares to be scrapped for young people 
  • The railcard discount to be increased to 50% for everyone under 30
  • The reversal of the SNP/Green rail fares hike
  • Ticketing options to reflect new models of hybrid working with the option for two/three-day a week season tickets
  • The government to look at routes to Levenmouth, Alloa to Dunfermline, Grangemouth, St Andrews, Borders railway to Carlisle, Peterhead, Edinburgh’s Abbeyhill Loop and South Suburban and other lines where local people have lobbied ministers. 

Ms Reilly said:

“The most important thing about Scotland’s railways being in government hands is that ministers are now directly accountable for the decisions.

“If fares rise, services are neglected and new lines are not explored, there is now no one else to take the blame.

“Public transport usage is still down compared to before the pandemic but with the right policies we can turn that around.

“It is time for a radical shakeup of Scotland's public transport system to make it climate-friendly and respond to the cost-of-living crisis.  

“Young people getting to college or to work don’t have any choice but to travel at the start of the day. For apprentices that can consume as much as a fifth of your wage. We need to revolutionise rail travel ticketing for the post-pandemic world and correct the principles that didn’t work, such as peak fares.

“With energy bills and food prices soaring, the last thing people need is an SNP/Green rail fare hike.

Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer a public transport system that works for all communities, for all ages, and for the climate. That’s why we fares cut and for the government to work with councils to explore new lines, particularly in areas where public transport links are poor.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies