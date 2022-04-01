Scot Lib Dems: Time to shake up Scotland’s rail system

Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson Jill Reilly has today marked the first day of ScotRail being in government hands and said that it is time to shake up Scotland’s rail system by cutting fares and opening up new routes.

Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling for:

All peak rail fares to be scrapped for young people

The railcard discount to be increased to 50% for everyone under 30

The reversal of the SNP/Green rail fares hike

Ticketing options to reflect new models of hybrid working with the option for two/three-day a week season tickets

The government to look at routes to Levenmouth, Alloa to Dunfermline, Grangemouth, St Andrews, Borders railway to Carlisle, Peterhead, Edinburgh’s Abbeyhill Loop and South Suburban and other lines where local people have lobbied ministers.

Ms Reilly said:

“The most important thing about Scotland’s railways being in government hands is that ministers are now directly accountable for the decisions.

“If fares rise, services are neglected and new lines are not explored, there is now no one else to take the blame.

“Public transport usage is still down compared to before the pandemic but with the right policies we can turn that around.

“It is time for a radical shakeup of Scotland's public transport system to make it climate-friendly and respond to the cost-of-living crisis.

“Young people getting to college or to work don’t have any choice but to travel at the start of the day. For apprentices that can consume as much as a fifth of your wage. We need to revolutionise rail travel ticketing for the post-pandemic world and correct the principles that didn’t work, such as peak fares.

“With energy bills and food prices soaring, the last thing people need is an SNP/Green rail fare hike.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer a public transport system that works for all communities, for all ages, and for the climate. That’s why we fares cut and for the government to work with councils to explore new lines, particularly in areas where public transport links are poor.”