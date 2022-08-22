Scot Lib Dems: Talented primary teachers are being wasted by SNP

Responding to new figures uncovered by TES Scotland which reveal that the Scottish government expects just 50% of post-probationary primary teachers to be in work in Scottish state schools by next month, down from 77% last year, Scottish Liberal Democrat schools and skills spokesperson and former headteacher Carole Ford said:

"This is terrible news for teachers and pupils. It is a huge waste of money and talent to train students if the Scottish Government has no intention of employing them.

"I have heard from teachers who are entering their probationary year this year who have been told there will also be no vacancies for them when they look for jobs next year.

"We need every qualified teacher to help with the recovery from Covid and falling literacy and numeracy rates.

"The SNP previously promised to cut primary class sizes. This is another step in the wrong direction."