Scot Lib Dems set out demands on the eve of the budget

On the eve of the Scottish Government's budget statement, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has has today set out his party’s demands including investment in insulation and energy efficiency, long Covid and social care.

Mr Cole-Hamilton also emphasised a series of areas where the Scottish Government could make savings to invest in these priority areas.

His comments follow a meeting with Deputy First Minister John Swinney last week and come ahead of the Scottish Government revealing its budget on Thursday 15th December.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“Given that the Finance Secretary appears to have bought the support of the Greens simply by spending tens of millions on independence, some may wonder why we are even taking part in budget talks.

“Despite these obstacles, Scottish Liberal Democrats have always believed that opposition parties should seek to improve budgets where they can. Our deal on the eve of the last election secured £120 million extra for mental health among other improvements.

“I have told the Finance Secretary that our priority for capital spending is to insulate people from the cost-of-living crisis and the climate emergency. The government could launch a national emergency insulation programme, with a particular focus on those areas with the most hard to heat homes.

“It is also important that SNP/Green ministers finally give a fair deal to local government and invest in areas such as mental health and justice where sharp cuts are being proposed. These are areas where the government will have to act if it is to secure our support.

“The Scottish Government’s budget next week is about choices and priorities. That’s why we are setting out where we think money should come from too.

“The government should ditch their billion-pound bureaucratic take over of local care services and spend the money on the frontline. They should also repurpose the £20m set aside for a referendum that everyone knows is not going to happen next year.

"Given that the Scottish Government insist on using your money to try to break up the UK, striking a deal will not be easy but nevertheless we owe it to the people of Scotland to try to improve this budget.”