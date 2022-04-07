Scot Lib Dems respond to UK Government energy strategy

Responding to the publication of the UK government’s new energy strategy, Treasury spokesperson and MP for Edinburgh West Christine Jardine said:

“This strategy does nothing to help families and pensioners suffering from sky-high heating bills today and promises only higher energy bills in the future.

“We need a long-term energy policy that will keep bills down, make the UK more energy independent and tackle climate change, and this plan fails on every account.

“The Conservatives’ failure to help people cut their bills with an urgent energy insulation programme, the failure to back super-cheap onshore wind and the failure to properly back new technologies like tidal power and hydrogen is a total betrayal of families and pensioners across the UK.

“A vote for the Conservatives is a vote for much higher energy bills today, tomorrow and for future generations.”